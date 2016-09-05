Tập Cận Bình vừa họp xong, Triều Tiên lập tức phóng 3 tên lửa

Trang tin NK News dẫn lại thông báo khẩn của Bộ Tham mưu Liên quân tại Hàn Quốc, Triều Tiên vừa phóng thử liên tiếp ba tên lửa đạn đạo nhắm vào biển Nhật Bản. Các tên lửa được phóng đi vào lúc 12 giờ 14 (giờ địa phương), xuất phát từ tỉnh Hwanghae của Triều Tiên.



Triều Tiên tiếp tục phóng thử nghiệm ba tên lửa đạn đạo nhắm vào biển Nhật bản ngay đúng giai đoạn Hội nghị thượng đỉnh G20 đang họp tại Trung Quốc. (Ảnh minh họa)

Lần gần đây nhất Triều Tiên cho phóng tên lửa là vào ngày 23-8, cách đây chưa đầy hai tuần. Bình Nhưỡng tuyên bố đã thử nghiệm thành công tên lửa đạn đạo phóng từ tàu ngầm (SLBM).

Tên lửa hồi tháng 8 đã rơi cách bờ biển Nhật Bản chỉ gần 250 km, nằm ngay trong vùng nhận dạng phòng không (ADIZ). Động thái này khiến chính quyền Tokyo vô cùng phẫn nộ.

Vụ phóng tên lửa được thực hiện chỉ vài tiếng sau khi Tổng thống Hàn Quốc Park Geun-hye và Chủ tịch Trung Quốc Tập Cận Bình kết thúc phiên họp song phương. Cuộc họp diễn ra bên lề Hội nghị thượng đỉnh G20, tổ chức tại tỉnh Hàng Châu, Trung Quốc.

Các vụ thử tên lửa và thử hạt nhân liên tiếp gần đây của Triều Tiên đã trở thành chủ đề bàn luận rất nóng trong cuộc đối thoại giữa hai nhà lãnh đạo. Ông Tập Cận Bình cũng bày tỏ quan ngại về lá chắn tên lửa THAAD mà Mỹ sắp triển khai tại Hàn Quốc.

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan (known in Korea as the East Sea) on Monday, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff reported.

The missiles were launched at 12:14pm KST from Hwangju County, North Hwanghae Province, the JCS said.

North Korea last launched a missile on August 23, 2016, when it successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The launch came a few hours after South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

North Korea’s recent missile and nuclear testing was a hot topic for discussion at the meeting, as well as South Korea’s decision to deploy the U.S.-made THAAD anti-missile system, multiple media reported on Monday morning.

China expressed its opposition to Seoul’s THAAD decision at the meeting, while the South Korean President said North Korean missile and nuclear tests posed a threat to the region and a “challenge to the development of South Korea-China ties.”

North Korea is prohibited from developing and launching ballistic missiles under multiple UN Security Council resolutions, mainly due to its ongoing nuclear weapons testing and long-range rocket launching programs.