Anh rời EU, Premier League rơi vào thảm họa

PHẠM QUANG
Anh rời EU, Premier League rơi vào thảm họa
(PLO)- Với gần 52% phiếu ủng hộ, người dân thuộc Vương quốc Anh đã chọn phương án rời khỏi EU và đây thực sự là thảm họa với bóng đá Anh.

Cuộc trưng cầu dân ý về việc rời khỏi Liên minh châu Âu (EU) của Vương quốc Anh được gọi với cái tên Brexit. Kết quả của nó đã ảnh hưởng sâu rộng đến nước Anh và bóng đá Anh cũng rơi vào vòng xoáy đó.

Anh rời EU, Premier League rơi vào thảm họa - ảnh 1
Payet phải... cuốn gói khỏi Premier League.

Theo luật lao động Anh, cầu thủ nào có hộ chiếu EU đều có thể làm việc tại Anh. Những người ngoài EU sẽ cần những điều kiện khác. Cụ thể, theo quy định, với những cầu thủ thuộc đội tuyển nằm trong tốp 10 BXH FIFA thì cầu thủ đó phải đá 30% số trận cho đội tuyển quốc gia trong khoảng hai năm mới được cấp phép thi đấu tại Anh. Tỉ lệ này tăng lên 45% với đội xếp từ 11 đến 20 trên BXH FIFA, 60% cho đội đứng thứ 21 đến 31 và đến 75% cho đội xếp thứ 31 đến 50 trên BXH FIFA.

Theo tiêu chí này, khi Anh rời khỏi EU, rất nhiều ngôi sao thuộc EU sẽ phải khăn gói rời nước Anh và bóng đá Anh sẽ bị ảnh hưởng rất nặng nề. Theo thống kê, có đến 332 cầu thủ đang đá tại Premier League, Championship hay Scotland Premiership không đáp ứng được tiêu chí trên sau sự kiện Brexit.

Dựa trên quy định, những cái tên đình đám như Anthony Martial, Dimitri Payet hay Kante sẽ không đủ điều kiện đá tại Ngoại hạng Anh nữa. Theo báo cáo của BBC, chỉ có 23/180 người đang đá ở Ngoại hạng Anh đáp ứng đủ tiêu chí. Trong khi đó, cả 53 cầu thủ nước ngoài đang đá tại giải vô địch Scotland đều không đáp ứng được tiêu chí này.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United và Watford sẽ mất 11 cầu thủ từ đội hình của họ ở mùa giải tới, trong khi Charlton Athletic có thể nói lời tạm biệt đến 13 cầu thủ.

Một khi Anh rời EU, đội bóng giàu thành tích nhất nước Anh - Manchester United sẽ phải chia tay Martial, Herrera, David de Gea, Morgan Schneiderlin, Timothy Fosu-Mensah và Januzaj.

Danh sách cầu thủ ởN goại hạng Anh bị ảnh hưởng bởi việc Anh rời EU:

Team Name Player Country Goals scored Assists
Aston Villa Libor Kozak Czech Republic 0 0
Aston Villa Adama Traore Spain 0 1
Aston Villa Carles Gil Spain 2 0
Aston Villa Charles N'Zogbia France 0 0
Aston Villa Jordan Veretout France 0 5
Aston Villa Jordan Amavi France 0 2
Aston Villa Jores Okore Denmark 0 0
Aston Villa Aly Cissokho France 0 0
Aston Villa Leandro Bacuna Netherlands 1 0
Total: 9 3 8
Arsenal Francis Coquelin France 0 0
Arsenal Mathieu Flamini France 0 0
Arsenal Mikel Arteta Spain 0 0
Arsenal Hector Bellerin Spain 0 5
Arsenal Nacho Monreal Spain 0 3
Arsenal Tomas Rosicky Czech Republic 0 0
Arsenal Laurent Koscielny France 3 0
Arsenal Serge Gnabry Germany 0 0
Total: 8 3 8
Bournemouth Artur Boruc Poland 0 0
Bournemouth Sylvain Distin France 0 0
Bournemouth Joshua King Norway 5 1
Total: 3 5 1
Chelsea Loic Remy France 3 0
Chelsea Kurt Zouma Belgium 2 1
Chelsea Marco Amelia Italy 0 0
Total: 3 5 1
Crystal Palace Brede Hangeland Norway 0 0
Total: 1 0 0
Everton Gerard Deulofeu Spain 2 8
Everton Joel Robles Spain 0 0
Total: 2 2 8
Leicester City N'Golo Kante France 1 3
Leicester City Marcin Wasilewski Poland 1 0
Leicester City Robert Huth Germany 3 0
Total: 3 5 3
Liverpool Emre Can Germany 2 1
Liverpool Alberto Moreno Spain 0 2
Liverpool Jose Enrique Spain 0 0
Liverpool Adam Bogdan Hungary 0 0
Liverpool Simon Mignolet Belgium 0 0
Liverpool Dejan Louvren Croatia 0 0
Liverpool Mamadou Sakho France 0 0
Liverpool Tiago Ilori Portugal 0 0
Liverpool Joao Carlos Teixeira Portugal 0 0
Total: 9 2 3
Manchester City Jesús Navas Spain 0 5
Manchester City Bacary Sagna France 0 3
Manchester City Eliaquim Mangala France 0 0
Manchester City Gaël Clichy France 0 1
Total: 4 0 9
Manchester United Anthony Martial France 12 3
Manchester United Ander Herrera Spain 4 2
Manchester United Adnan Januzaj Belgium 1 1
Manchester United David de Gea Spain 0 0
Manchester United Morgan Schneiderlin France 1 0
Manchester United Timothy Fosu-Mensah Netherlands 0 0
Total: 6 18 6
Newcastle United Ayoze Pérez Spain 6 2
Newcastle United Gabriel Obertan France 0 1
Newcastle United Siem de Jong Netherlands 1 1
Newcastle United Vurnon Anita Netherlands 0 1
Newcastle United Yoan Gouffran France 0 0
Newcastle United Tim Krul Netherlands 0 0
Newcastle United Emmanuel Riviere France 0 0
Newcastle United Sylvian Marveaux France 0 0
Newcastle United Massadio Haidara France 0 0
Total: 9 7 5
Norwich City Alexander Tettey Norway 2 0
Norwich City Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe Belgium 0 2
Norwich City Martin Olsson Sweden 0 2
Norwich City Ivo Pinto Portugal 0 0
Total: 4 2 4
Southampton Juanmi Spain 0 0
Southampton Oriol Romeu Spain 2 0
Southampton Jose Fonte Portugal 2 0
Southampton Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 3 0
Southampton Maarten Stekelenburg Netherlands 0 0
Southampton Florin Gardos Romania 0 0
Southampton Jordy Clasie Netherlands 0 0
Total: 7 7 0
Stoke City Bojan Spain 5 1
Stoke City Joselu Spain 4 1
Stoke City Erik Pieters Netherlands 0 1
Stoke City Marc Muniesa Spain 0 0
Stoke City Philipp Wollscheid Germany 0 0
Stoke City Jakob Haugaard Denmark 0 0
Stoke City Ibrahim Afellay Netherlands 2 2
Stoke City Giannelli Imbula France 1 0
Stoke City Dionatan Teixeira Slovakia 0 0
Total: 9 12 5
Sunderland Fabio Borini Italy 3 1
Sunderland Ola Toivonen Sweden 1 2
Sunderland Yann M'Vila France 1 3
Sunderland Patrick van Aanholt Netherlands 3 2
Sunderland Younes Kaboul France 0 1
Sunderland Vito Mannone Italy 0 0
Sunderland Jan Kirchhoff Germany 0 0
Sunderland Jeremain Lens Netherlands 3 2
Total: 8 11 11
Swansea City Bafétimbi Gomis France 6 0
Swansea City Angel Rangel Spain 0 0
Swansea City Jordi Amat Spain 0 0
Swansea City Kristoffer Nordfeldt Sweden 0 0
Swansea City Leroy Fer Netherlands 0 2
Swansea City Alberto Paloschi Italy 1 0
Total: 6 7 2
Tottenham Hotspur Kevin Wimmer Austria 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur Michel Vorm Netherlands 0 0
Total: 2 0 0
Watford Mario Suarez Spain 0 0
Watford Jose Manuel Jurado Spain 0 0
Watford Obbi Oulare Belgium 0 0
Watford Jose Holebas Greece 0 0
Watford Etienne Capoue France 0 1
Watford Nathan Aké Netherlands 1 0
Watford Steven Berghuis Nethelands 0 0
Watford Joel Ekstrand Sweden 0 0
Watford Costel Pantilimon Romania 0 0
Total: 9 1 1
West Bromwich Albion Jonas Olsson Sweden 1 1
West Bromwich Albion Sébastien Pocognoli Belgium 0 1
Total: 2 1 2
West Ham United Dimitri Payet France 11 8
West Ham United Pedro Obiang Spain 0 1
West Ham United Angelo Ogbonna Italy 1 0
West Ham United Adrian Spain 0 0
Total: 4 12 9

PHẠM QUANG

Tin liên quan

Tin cùng chuyên mục

Tin chuyên mục khác