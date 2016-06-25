Anh rời EU, Premier League rơi vào thảm họa

Cuộc trưng cầu dân ý về việc rời khỏi Liên minh châu Âu (EU) của Vương quốc Anh được gọi với cái tên Brexit. Kết quả của nó đã ảnh hưởng sâu rộng đến nước Anh và bóng đá Anh cũng rơi vào vòng xoáy đó.
Payet phải... cuốn gói khỏi Premier League.
Theo luật lao động Anh, cầu thủ nào có hộ chiếu EU đều có thể làm việc tại Anh. Những người ngoài EU sẽ cần những điều kiện khác. Cụ thể, theo quy định, với những cầu thủ thuộc đội tuyển nằm trong tốp 10 BXH FIFA thì cầu thủ đó phải đá 30% số trận cho đội tuyển quốc gia trong khoảng hai năm mới được cấp phép thi đấu tại Anh. Tỉ lệ này tăng lên 45% với đội xếp từ 11 đến 20 trên BXH FIFA, 60% cho đội đứng thứ 21 đến 31 và đến 75% cho đội xếp thứ 31 đến 50 trên BXH FIFA.
Theo tiêu chí này, khi Anh rời khỏi EU, rất nhiều ngôi sao thuộc EU sẽ phải khăn gói rời nước Anh và bóng đá Anh sẽ bị ảnh hưởng rất nặng nề. Theo thống kê, có đến 332 cầu thủ đang đá tại Premier League, Championship hay Scotland Premiership không đáp ứng được tiêu chí trên sau sự kiện Brexit.
Dựa trên quy định, những cái tên đình đám như Anthony Martial, Dimitri Payet hay Kante sẽ không đủ điều kiện đá tại Ngoại hạng Anh nữa. Theo báo cáo của BBC, chỉ có 23/180 người đang đá ở Ngoại hạng Anh đáp ứng đủ tiêu chí. Trong khi đó, cả 53 cầu thủ nước ngoài đang đá tại giải vô địch Scotland đều không đáp ứng được tiêu chí này.
Aston Villa, Newcastle United và Watford sẽ mất 11 cầu thủ từ đội hình của họ ở mùa giải tới, trong khi Charlton Athletic có thể nói lời tạm biệt đến 13 cầu thủ.
Một khi Anh rời EU, đội bóng giàu thành tích nhất nước Anh - Manchester United sẽ phải chia tay Martial, Herrera, David de Gea, Morgan Schneiderlin, Timothy Fosu-Mensah và Januzaj.
Danh sách cầu thủ ởN goại hạng Anh bị ảnh hưởng bởi việc Anh rời EU:
|Team Name
|Player
|Country
|Goals scored
|Assists
|Aston Villa
|Libor Kozak
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|Adama Traore
|Spain
|0
|1
|Aston Villa
|Carles Gil
|Spain
|2
|0
|Aston Villa
|Charles N'Zogbia
|France
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|Jordan Veretout
|France
|0
|5
|Aston Villa
|Jordan Amavi
|France
|0
|2
|Aston Villa
|Jores Okore
|Denmark
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|Aly Cissokho
|France
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|Leandro Bacuna
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|Total:
|9
|3
|8
|Arsenal
|Francis Coquelin
|France
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|Mathieu Flamini
|France
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|Mikel Arteta
|Spain
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|Hector Bellerin
|Spain
|0
|5
|Arsenal
|Nacho Monreal
|Spain
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|Tomas Rosicky
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|Laurent Koscielny
|France
|3
|0
|Arsenal
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|0
|0
|Total:
|8
|3
|8
|Bournemouth
|Artur Boruc
|Poland
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|Sylvain Distin
|France
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|Joshua King
|Norway
|5
|1
|Total:
|3
|5
|1
|Chelsea
|Loic Remy
|France
|3
|0
|Chelsea
|Kurt Zouma
|Belgium
|2
|1
|Chelsea
|Marco Amelia
|Italy
|0
|0
|Total:
|3
|5
|1
|Crystal Palace
|Brede Hangeland
|Norway
|0
|0
|Total:
|1
|0
|0
|Everton
|Gerard Deulofeu
|Spain
|2
|8
|Everton
|Joel Robles
|Spain
|0
|0
|Total:
|2
|2
|8
|Leicester City
|N'Golo Kante
|France
|1
|3
|Leicester City
|Marcin Wasilewski
|Poland
|1
|0
|Leicester City
|Robert Huth
|Germany
|3
|0
|Total:
|3
|5
|3
|Liverpool
|Emre Can
|Germany
|2
|1
|Liverpool
|Alberto Moreno
|Spain
|0
|2
|Liverpool
|Jose Enrique
|Spain
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Adam Bogdan
|Hungary
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Simon Mignolet
|Belgium
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Dejan Louvren
|Croatia
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Mamadou Sakho
|France
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Tiago Ilori
|Portugal
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|Joao Carlos Teixeira
|Portugal
|0
|0
|Total:
|9
|2
|3
|Manchester City
|Jesús Navas
|Spain
|0
|5
|Manchester City
|Bacary Sagna
|France
|0
|3
|Manchester City
|Eliaquim Mangala
|France
|0
|0
|Manchester City
|Gaël Clichy
|France
|0
|1
|Total:
|4
|0
|9
|Manchester United
|Anthony Martial
|France
|12
|3
|Manchester United
|Ander Herrera
|Spain
|4
|2
|Manchester United
|Adnan Januzaj
|Belgium
|1
|1
|Manchester United
|David de Gea
|Spain
|0
|0
|Manchester United
|Morgan Schneiderlin
|France
|1
|0
|Manchester United
|Timothy Fosu-Mensah
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|Total:
|6
|18
|6
|Newcastle United
|Ayoze Pérez
|Spain
|6
|2
|Newcastle United
|Gabriel Obertan
|France
|0
|1
|Newcastle United
|Siem de Jong
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|Newcastle United
|Vurnon Anita
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|Newcastle United
|Yoan Gouffran
|France
|0
|0
|Newcastle United
|Tim Krul
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|Newcastle United
|Emmanuel Riviere
|France
|0
|0
|Newcastle United
|Sylvian Marveaux
|France
|0
|0
|Newcastle United
|Massadio Haidara
|France
|0
|0
|Total:
|9
|7
|5
|Norwich City
|Alexander Tettey
|Norway
|2
|0
|Norwich City
|Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe
|Belgium
|0
|2
|Norwich City
|Martin Olsson
|Sweden
|0
|2
|Norwich City
|Ivo Pinto
|Portugal
|0
|0
|Total:
|4
|2
|4
|Southampton
|Juanmi
|Spain
|0
|0
|Southampton
|Oriol Romeu
|Spain
|2
|0
|Southampton
|Jose Fonte
|Portugal
|2
|0
|Southampton
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|3
|0
|Southampton
|Maarten Stekelenburg
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|Southampton
|Florin Gardos
|Romania
|0
|0
|Southampton
|Jordy Clasie
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|Total:
|7
|7
|0
|Stoke City
|Bojan
|Spain
|5
|1
|Stoke City
|Joselu
|Spain
|4
|1
|Stoke City
|Erik Pieters
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|Stoke City
|Marc Muniesa
|Spain
|0
|0
|Stoke City
|Philipp Wollscheid
|Germany
|0
|0
|Stoke City
|Jakob Haugaard
|Denmark
|0
|0
|Stoke City
|Ibrahim Afellay
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|Stoke City
|Giannelli Imbula
|France
|1
|0
|Stoke City
|Dionatan Teixeira
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|Total:
|9
|12
|5
|Sunderland
|Fabio Borini
|Italy
|3
|1
|Sunderland
|Ola Toivonen
|Sweden
|1
|2
|Sunderland
|Yann M'Vila
|France
|1
|3
|Sunderland
|Patrick van Aanholt
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|Sunderland
|Younes Kaboul
|France
|0
|1
|Sunderland
|Vito Mannone
|Italy
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|Jan Kirchhoff
|Germany
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|Jeremain Lens
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|Total:
|8
|11
|11
|Swansea City
|Bafétimbi Gomis
|France
|6
|0
|Swansea City
|Angel Rangel
|Spain
|0
|0
|Swansea City
|Jordi Amat
|Spain
|0
|0
|Swansea City
|Kristoffer Nordfeldt
|Sweden
|0
|0
|Swansea City
|Leroy Fer
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|Swansea City
|Alberto Paloschi
|Italy
|1
|0
|Total:
|6
|7
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kevin Wimmer
|Austria
|0
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Michel Vorm
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|Total:
|2
|0
|0
|Watford
|Mario Suarez
|Spain
|0
|0
|Watford
|Jose Manuel Jurado
|Spain
|0
|0
|Watford
|Obbi Oulare
|Belgium
|0
|0
|Watford
|Jose Holebas
|Greece
|0
|0
|Watford
|Etienne Capoue
|France
|0
|1
|Watford
|Nathan Aké
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|Watford
|Steven Berghuis
|Nethelands
|0
|0
|Watford
|Joel Ekstrand
|Sweden
|0
|0
|Watford
|Costel Pantilimon
|Romania
|0
|0
|Total:
|9
|1
|1
|West Bromwich Albion
|Jonas Olsson
|Sweden
|1
|1
|West Bromwich Albion
|Sébastien Pocognoli
|Belgium
|0
|1
|Total:
|2
|1
|2
|West Ham United
|Dimitri Payet
|France
|11
|8
|West Ham United
|Pedro Obiang
|Spain
|0
|1
|West Ham United
|Angelo Ogbonna
|Italy
|1
|0
|West Ham United
|Adrian
|Spain
|0
|0
|Total:
|4
|12
|9