Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2013-14: Thách thức "khổng lồ" cho M.U

Sau trận mở màn phải làm khách của Swansea, đối thủ mà M.U bị cầm hòa 1-1 ở mùa trước, đội bóng của HLV David Moyes sẽ phải đối mặt với một lịch thi đấu cực khó khăn.
Thách thức cho David Moyes là không nhỏ - Ảnh Getty
Cụ thể, ở vòng thứ 2, đội chủ sân Old Trafford sẽ phải tiếp Chelsea. Ngay sau vòng đấu này một tuần, họ sẽ làm khách của Liverpool tại Anfield.
Đến vòng 5, M.U sẽ bước vào trận derby thành Manchester khi làm khách của Man City tại Etihad. Phải sau vòng đấu này, M.U mới bước vào một lịch thi đấu dễ chịu hơn.
Việc phải gặp 3 'ông lớn' trong 5 vòng đấu đầu tiên của mùa bóng mới cũng có thể coi là thách thức lớn nhất cho tân HLV David Moyes. Đây sẽ là cơ hội để cựu HLV Everton chứng minh liệu ông có đủ khả năng dẫn dắt ĐKVĐ Premier League hay không.
Với Mourinho, người vừa trở lại dẫn dắt Chelsea, lịch thi đấu ở những vòng đấu đầu tiên được đánh giá là rất dễ chịu. Trừ M.U, Chelsea chỉ phải gặp những đội bóng được đánh giá thấp hơn là Hull, Sunderland hay Everton.
Lịch thi đấu cụ thể của 38 vòng đấu
Tháng 8
17/08/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa *
17/08/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Hull City
17/08/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
17/08/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Stoke City
17/08/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
17/08/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
17/08/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Fulham
17/08/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Manchester United
17/08/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
17/08/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Cardiff City
24/08/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
24/08/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Manchester City
24/08/2013 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion
24/08/2013 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
24/08/2013 15:00 Hull City v Norwich City
24/08/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
24/08/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
24/08/2013 15:00 Southampton v Sunderland
24/08/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Crystal Palace
24/08/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
31/08/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
31/08/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Everton
31/08/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
31/08/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sunderland
31/08/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
31/08/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Hull City
31/08/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
31/08/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
31/08/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
31/08/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Stoke City
Tháng 9
14/09/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
14/09/2013 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
14/09/2013 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
14/09/2013 15:00 Hull City v Cardiff City
14/09/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
14/09/2013 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
14/09/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Manchester City
14/09/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Arsenal
14/09/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Liverpool
14/09/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
21/09/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Stoke City
21/09/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur
21/09/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
21/09/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Swansea City
21/09/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
21/09/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
21/09/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Hull City
21/09/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Aston Villa
21/09/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
21/09/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
28/09/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
28/09/2013 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
28/09/2013 15:00 Fulham v Cardiff City
28/09/2013 15:00 Hull City v West Ham United
28/09/2013 15:00 Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
28/09/2013 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
28/09/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Norwich City
28/09/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Liverpool
28/09/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Arsenal
28/09/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Tháng 10
05/10/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Newcastle United
05/10/2013 15:00 Fulham v Stoke City
05/10/2013 15:00 Hull City v Aston Villa
05/10/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
05/10/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
05/10/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
05/10/2013 15:00 Southampton v Swansea City
05/10/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Manchester United
05/10/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
05/10/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
19/10/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
19/10/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
19/10/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Cardiff City
19/10/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
19/10/2013 15:00 Everton v Hull City
19/10/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
19/10/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
19/10/2013 15:00 Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
19/10/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Sunderland
19/10/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
26/10/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
26/10/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
26/10/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
26/10/2013 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
26/10/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Stoke City
26/10/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Cardiff City
26/10/2013 15:00 Southampton v Fulham
26/10/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Newcastle United
26/10/2013 15:00 Swansea City v West Ham United
26/10/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City
Tháng 11
02/11/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
02/11/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Swansea City
02/11/2013 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
02/11/2013 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United
02/11/2013 15:00 Hull City v Sunderland
02/11/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City
02/11/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
02/11/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Southampton
02/11/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
02/11/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
09/11/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Cardiff City
09/11/2013 15:00 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
09/11/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
09/11/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
09/11/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
09/11/2013 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United
09/11/2013 15:00 Southampton v Hull City
09/11/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Manchester City
09/11/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Stoke City
09/11/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
23/11/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
23/11/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Manchester United
23/11/2013 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
23/11/2013 15:00 Fulham v Swansea City
23/11/2013 15:00 Hull City v Crystal Palace
23/11/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
23/11/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Norwich City
23/11/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Sunderland
23/11/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
23/11/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
30/11/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Sunderland
30/11/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Arsenal
30/11/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
30/11/2013 15:00 Everton v Stoke City
30/11/2013 15:00 Hull City v Liverpool
30/11/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Swansea City
30/11/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
30/11/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
30/11/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
30/11/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham
Tháng 12
03/12/2013 19:45 Arsenal v Hull City
03/12/2013 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
03/12/2013 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
03/12/2013 19:45 Manchester United v Everton
03/12/2013 19:45 Southampton v Aston Villa
03/12/2013 19:45 Stoke City v Cardiff City
03/12/2013 19:45 Sunderland v Chelsea
03/12/2013 19:45 Swansea City v Newcastle United
03/12/2013 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
04/12/2013 20:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
07/12/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
07/12/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
07/12/2013 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
07/12/2013 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
07/12/2013 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
07/12/2013 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
07/12/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Chelsea
07/12/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
07/12/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City
07/12/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
14/12/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
14/12/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
14/12/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
14/12/2013 15:00 Everton v Fulham
14/12/2013 15:00 Hull City v Stoke City
14/12/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
14/12/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
14/12/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Swansea City
14/12/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
14/12/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Sunderland
21/12/2013 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
21/12/2013 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
21/12/2013 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
21/12/2013 15:00 Liverpool v Cardiff City
21/12/2013 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
21/12/2013 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
21/12/2013 15:00 Stoke City v Aston Villa
21/12/2013 15:00 Sunderland v Norwich City
21/12/2013 15:00 Swansea City v Everton
21/12/2013 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
26/12/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
26/12/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Southampton
26/12/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Swansea City
26/12/2013 15:00 Everton v Sunderland
26/12/2013 15:00 Hull City v Manchester United
26/12/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
26/12/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Stoke City
26/12/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Fulham
26/12/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
26/12/2013 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
28/12/2013 15:00 Aston Villa v Swansea City
28/12/2013 15:00 Cardiff City v Sunderland
28/12/2013 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
28/12/2013 15:00 Everton v Southampton
28/12/2013 15:00 Hull City v Fulham
28/12/2013 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
28/12/2013 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
28/12/2013 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United
28/12/2013 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City
28/12/2013 15:00 West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Tháng 1/2014
01/01/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Cardiff City
01/01/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
01/01/2014 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United
01/01/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Hull City
01/01/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2014 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
01/01/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Everton
01/01/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Aston Villa
01/01/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Manchester City
01/01/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
11/01/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
11/01/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v West Ham United
11/01/2014 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
11/01/2014 15:00 Fulham v Sunderland
11/01/2014 15:00 Hull City v Chelsea
11/01/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Swansea City
11/01/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
11/01/2014 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
11/01/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Liverpool
11/01/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
18/01/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
18/01/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
18/01/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Stoke City
18/01/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
18/01/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Cardiff City
18/01/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Hull City
18/01/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Southampton
18/01/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/01/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Everton
18/01/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
28/01/2014 19:45 Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
28/01/2014 20:00 Crystal Palace v Hull City
28/01/2014 20:00 Liverpool v Everton
28/01/2014 19:45 Manchester United v Cardiff City
28/01/2014 19:45 Norwich City v Newcastle United
28/01/2014 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
28/01/2014 19:45 Sunderland v Stoke City
28/01/2014 19:45 Swansea City v Fulham
29/01/2014 19:45 Chelsea v West Ham United
29/01/2014 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Tháng 2/2014
01/02/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
01/02/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Norwich City
01/02/2014 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
01/02/2014 15:00 Fulham v Southampton
01/02/2014 15:00 Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur
01/02/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
01/02/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Sunderland
01/02/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Manchester United
01/02/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
01/02/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Swansea City
08/02/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
08/02/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
08/02/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
08/02/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
08/02/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham
08/02/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
08/02/2014 15:00 Southampton v Stoke City
08/02/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Hull City
08/02/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Cardiff City
08/02/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
11/02/2014 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester United
11/02/2014 19:45 Cardiff City v Aston Villa
11/02/2014 19:45 Hull City v Southampton
11/02/2014 19:45 Stoke City v Swansea City
11/02/2014 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
11/02/2014 19:45 West Ham United v Norwich City
12/02/2014 19:45 Everton v Crystal Palace
12/02/2014 20:00 Fulham v Liverpool
12/02/2014 19:45 Manchester City v Sunderland
12/02/2014 19:45 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
22/02/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Sunderland
22/02/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Hull City
22/02/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
22/02/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
22/02/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Swansea City
22/02/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Stoke City
22/02/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
22/02/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
22/02/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
22/02/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
Tháng 3/2014
01/03/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
01/03/2014 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
01/03/2014 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
01/03/2014 15:00 Hull City v Newcastle United
01/03/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
01/03/2014 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
01/03/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Arsenal
01/03/2014 15:00 Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion
01/03/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Crystal Palace
01/03/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City
08/03/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Swansea City
08/03/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Fulham
08/03/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
08/03/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
08/03/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
08/03/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
08/03/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton
08/03/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Stoke City
08/03/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
08/03/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Hull City
15/03/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
15/03/2014 15:00 Everton v Cardiff City
15/03/2014 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
15/03/2014 15:00 Hull City v Manchester City
15/03/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
15/03/2014 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City
15/03/2014 15:00 Stoke City v West Ham United
15/03/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Crystal Palace
15/03/2014 15:00 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
15/03/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22/03/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Stoke City
22/03/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Liverpool
22/03/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
22/03/2014 15:00 Everton v Swansea City
22/03/2014 15:00 Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
22/03/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
22/03/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
22/03/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Sunderland
22/03/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
22/03/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
29/03/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
29/03/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
29/03/2014 15:00 Fulham v Everton
29/03/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
29/03/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
29/03/2014 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
29/03/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Hull City
29/03/2014 15:00 Sunderland v West Ham United
29/03/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Norwich City
29/03/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
Tháng 4/2014
05/04/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
05/04/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
05/04/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Stoke City
05/04/2014 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
05/04/2014 15:00 Hull City v Swansea City
05/04/2014 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
05/04/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
05/04/2014 15:00 Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
05/04/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
05/04/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
12/04/2014 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
12/04/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
12/04/2014 15:00 Fulham v Norwich City
12/04/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
12/04/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Hull City
12/04/2014 15:00 Southampton v Cardiff City
12/04/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Newcastle United
12/04/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Everton
12/04/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Chelsea
12/04/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
19/04/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
19/04/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Stoke City
19/04/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Sunderland
19/04/2014 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
19/04/2014 15:00 Hull City v Arsenal
19/04/2014 15:00 Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
19/04/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Swansea City
19/04/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
19/04/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
19/04/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
26/04/2014 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
26/04/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
26/04/2014 15:00 Fulham v Hull City
26/04/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
26/04/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City
26/04/2014 15:00 Southampton v Everton
26/04/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
26/04/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Cardiff City
26/04/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Aston Villa
26/04/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
Tháng 5/2014
03/05/2014 15:00 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
03/05/2014 15:00 Aston Villa v Hull City
03/05/2014 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
03/05/2014 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
03/05/2014 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
03/05/2014 15:00 Manchester United v Sunderland
03/05/2014 15:00 Newcastle United v Cardiff City
03/05/2014 15:00 Stoke City v Fulham
03/05/2014 15:00 Swansea City v Southampton
03/05/2014 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
11/05/2014 15:00 Cardiff City v Chelsea
11/05/2014 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
11/05/2014 15:00 Hull City v Everton
11/05/2014 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
11/05/2014 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
11/05/2014 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
11/05/2014 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
11/05/2014 15:00 Sunderland v Swansea City
11/05/2014 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
11/05/2014 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Bromwich Albion
* 15:00 là giờ địa phương (tương đương 21h00 của Việt Nam), sẽ được thay đổi tùy vào vòng đấu.
