M.U là "đại gia" duy nhất phải đá vòng 2 League Cup

Thầy trò Louis van Gaal sẽ rộng đường đi tiếp khi chỉ phải chạm trán đội bóng hạng Ba, MK Dons ở vòng 2 League Cup.
Đây là lần đầu tiên kể từ năm 1995 M.U mới phải đá League Cup ngay từ vòng 2. Ngoài Quỷ đỏ, không đội bóng lớn Premier League nào như Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City và Liverpool… phải góp mặt ở vòng này.
Lần gần nhất M.U vô địch League Cup là vào năm 2010. Cũng giống như Sir Alex hay David Moyes, tân HLV Van Gaal chỉ coi League Cup là giải đấu phụ.Theo Hữu Hải (Bongdaso)
Nhà cầm quân người Hà Lan hé lộ sẽ cho những cầu thủ trẻ như Tyler Blackett, Jesse Lingard hay James Wilson và những nhân tố dự bị thử sức ở giải đấu này.
Vòng 2 League Cup diễn ra vào ngày 25/8. M.U phải hành quân đến làm khách MK Dons.
Mùa giải trước M.U đã tiến vào đến bán kết League Cup nhưng phải dừng bước trong loạt penalty may rủi trước Sunderland.
LỊCH THI ĐẤU VÒNG 2 LEAGUE CUP
Burton vs QPR
Port Vale vs Cardiff City
Middlesbrough vs Preston
Stoke vs Portsmouth
Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest
Swansea City vs Rotherham
Watford vs Doncaster
Millwall vs Southampton
Bournemouth vs Northampton
Brentford vs Fulham
West Brom vs Oxford
Scunthorpe vs Reading
Derby vs Charlton
West Ham vs Sheffield United
Swindon vs Brighton
Leicester City vs Shrewsbury
Crewe vs Bolton
Birmingham City vs Sunderland
Gillingham vs Newcastle United
Norwich City vs Crawley
Bradford vs Leeds
Aston Villa vs Leyton Orient
Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday
Walsall vs Crystal Palace
MK Dons vs Manchester United
