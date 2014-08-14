M.U là "đại gia" duy nhất phải đá vòng 2 League Cup

LỊCH THI ĐẤU VÒNG 2 LEAGUE CUP



Burton vs QPR

Port Vale vs Cardiff City

Middlesbrough vs Preston

Stoke vs Portsmouth

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest

Swansea City vs Rotherham

Watford vs Doncaster

Millwall vs Southampton

Bournemouth vs Northampton

Brentford vs Fulham

West Brom vs Oxford

Scunthorpe vs Reading

Derby vs Charlton

West Ham vs Sheffield United

Swindon vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Shrewsbury

Crewe vs Bolton

Birmingham City vs Sunderland

Gillingham vs Newcastle United

Norwich City vs Crawley

Bradford vs Leeds

Aston Villa vs Leyton Orient

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday

Walsall vs Crystal Palace

MK Dons vs Manchester United



Lần gần nhất M.U vô địch League Cup là vào năm 2010. Cũng giống như Sir Alex hay David Moyes, tân HLV Van Gaal chỉ coi League Cup là giải đấu phụ.Nhà cầm quân người Hà Lan hé lộ sẽ cho những cầu thủ trẻ như Tyler Blackett, Jesse Lingard hay James Wilson và những nhân tố dự bị thử sức ở giải đấu này.Vòng 2 League Cup diễn ra vào ngày 25/8. M.U phải hành quân đến làm khách MK Dons.Mùa giải trước M.U đã tiến vào đến bán kết League Cup nhưng phải dừng bước trong loạt penalty may rủi trước Sunderland.