100 cuốn sách hay nhất thập kỷ

100. The Position - Meg Wolitzer (2005

99. The Lost Leader - Mick Imlah (2008)

98. Half of a Yellow Sun (Nửa mặt trời vàng) - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (2007)

97. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao - Junot Diaz (2007)

96. The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda's Road to 9/11 - Lawrence Wright (2006)

95. The Emperor’s Babe - Bernardine Evaristo (2001)

94. Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found - Suketu Mehta (2005)

93. The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World - Niall Ferguson (2008)

92. Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned - Wells Tower (2009)

91. My Father and other Working-Class Football Heroes - Gary Imlach (2005)

90. Twilight (Chạng vạng) - Stephenie Meyer (2005)

89. The Enchantress of Florence - Salman Rushdie (2008)

88. Fatal Purity: Robespierre and the French Revolution - Ruth Scurr (2006)

87. The Carhullan Army - Sarah Hall (2007)

86. District and Circle - Seamus Heaney (2006)

85. Berlin: The Downfall, 1945 - Antony Beevor (2002)

84. Unless - Carol Shields (2002)

83. This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War - Drew Gilpin Faust (2008)

82. Born Yesterday: The News as a Novel - Gordon Burn (2008)

81. The Emperor’s Children - Claire Messud (2006)

80. The White Tiger - Aravind Adiga (2008)

79. Jimmy Corrigan, the Smartest Kid on Earth - Chris Ware (2000)

78. Giving up the Ghost - Hilary Mantel (2003)

77. Collected Poems - Michael Donaghy (2009)

76. England in Particular: A Celebration of the Commonplace, the Local, the Vernacular and the Distinctive - Sue Clifford và Angela King (2006)

75. The Damned Utd - David Peace (2006)

74. War Music - Christopher Logue (2001)

73. Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman - Haruki Murakami (2005)

72. True History of the Kelly Gang - Peter Carey (2001)

71. Experience - Martin Amis (2000)

70. The PowerBook - Jeanette Winterson (2000)

69. My Name is Red (Tên tôi là Đỏ) - Orhan Pamuk (2001)

68. Out Stealing Horses - Per Petterson (2005)

67. The Kindly Ones (Những kẻ thiện tâm) - Jonathan Littell (2009)

66. Cloud Atlas - David Mitchell (2004)

65. Peeling the Onion - Günter Grass (2007)

64. Staying Alive: Real Poems for Unreal Times - Neil Astley biên soạn (2002)

63. The Blank Slate: The Modern Denial of Human Nature -Steven Pinker (2002)

62. Fingersmith - Sarah Waters (2002)

61. The Line of Beauty - Alan Hollinghurst (2004)

60. Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed - Jared Diamond (2005)

59. Moondust: In Search of the Men Who Fell to Earth - Andrew Smith (2005)

58. Dart - Alice Oswald (2002)

57. Fleshmarket Close - Ian Rankin (2004)

56. If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things - Jon McGregor (2002)

55. Imperial Life in the Emerald City: Inside Baghdad’s Green Zone - Rajiv Chandrasekaran (2007)

54. Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation - Lynne Truss (2003)

53. Wolf Brother - Michelle Paver (2004)

52. Youth - J. M. Coetzee (2002)

51. Home - Marilynne Robinson (2008)

50. No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies - Naomi Klein (2000)

49. The Ghost - Robert Harris (2007)

48. A Short History Of Nearly Everything - Bill Bryson (2003)

47. Collected Poems - Ted Hughes (2003)

46. Middlesex - Jeffrey Eugenides (2002)

45. London: The Biography - Peter Ackroyd (2000)

44. Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything - Steven D. Levitt và Stephen J. Dubner (2005)

43. Thursbitch - Alan Garner (2003)

42. Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic - Alison Bechdel (2006)

41. The Secret Scripture - Sebastian Barry (2008)

40. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight - Simon Armitage dịch (2007)

39. Runaway - Alice Munro (2005)

38. The Noonday Demon: An Anatomy of Depression - Andrew Solomon (2001)

37. William Trevor: The Collected Stories (2009)

36. How I Live Now - Meg Rosoff (2004)

35. The Arrival - Shaun Tan (2006)

34. Seabiscuit - Laura Hillenbrand (2001)

33. Chronicles: Volume One - Bob Dylan (2004)

32. Everything is Illuminated - Jonathan Safran Foer (2002)

31. The Collected Stories of Amy Hempel (2006)

30. The Kite Runner (Người đua diều) - Khaled Hosseini (2003)

29. The Accidental - Ali Smith (2005)

28. The Rest is Noise: Listening to the Twentieth Century - Alex Ross (2007)

27. Oxford Dictionary of National Biography (2004)

26. Bad Blood - Lorna Sage (2000)

25. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Mark Haddon (2003)

24. Never Let Me Go - Kazuo Ishiguro (2005)

23. The 9/11 Commission Report (2004)

22. The Amber Spyglass - Philip Pullman (2000)

21. The Plot Against America - Philip Roth (2004)

20. White Teeth - Zadie Smith (2000)

19. The Corrections - Jonathan Franzen (2001)

18. Bad Science - Ben Goldacre (2008)

17. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Harry Potter và Bảo bối Tử thần) - J. K. Rowling (2007)

16. Rapture - Carol Ann Duffy (2005)

15. The God Delusion - Richard Dawkins (2006)

14. Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books - Azar Nafisi (2003)

13. Austerlitz - W. G. Sebald (2001)

12. A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius - Dave Eggers (2000)

11. War and Peace (Chiến tranh và Hòa bình) - Leo Tolstoy, bản dịch tiếng Anh mới của Richard Pevear và Larissa Volokhonsky (2007)

10. The Da Vinci Code (Mật mã Da Vinci) - Dan Brown (2003)

9. Atonement - Ian McEwan (2001)

8. Payback: Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth - Margaret Atwood (2008)

7. Life of Pi (Cuộc đời của Pi) - Yann Martel (2002)

6. The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference - Malcolm Gladwell (2000)

5. Suite Française (Bản giao hưởng Pháp)- Irène Némirovsky (2006)

4. Masterworks of the Classical Haida Mythtellers - Robert Bringhurst dịch (2002)

3. Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance -Barack Obama (2004)

2. Persepolis - Marjane Satrapi (2003)

1. The Road (Cha và con) - Cormac McCarthy (2006)

