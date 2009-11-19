100 cuốn sách hay nhất thập kỷ

Tờ Timesonline vừa bình chọn những tác phẩm văn học giá trị nhất trong 10 năm đầu thế kỷ 21. Đứng đầu là "The Road" (bản tiếng Việt là "Cha và con") của nhà văn Cormac McCarthy.

Dưới đây là danh sách đầy đủ top 100

 
Cuốn sách được yêu thích nhất của Cormac McCarthy.

100. The Position - Meg Wolitzer (2005

99. The Lost Leader - Mick Imlah (2008)

98. Half of a Yellow Sun (Nửa mặt trời vàng) - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (2007)

97. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao - Junot Diaz (2007)

96. The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda's Road to 9/11 - Lawrence Wright (2006)

95. The Emperor’s Babe - Bernardine Evaristo (2001)

94. Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found - Suketu Mehta (2005)

93. The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World - Niall Ferguson (2008)

92. Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned - Wells Tower (2009)

91. My Father and other Working-Class Football Heroes - Gary Imlach (2005)

90. Twilight (Chạng vạng) - Stephenie Meyer (2005)

89. The Enchantress of Florence - Salman Rushdie (2008)

88. Fatal Purity: Robespierre and the French Revolution - Ruth Scurr (2006)

87. The Carhullan Army - Sarah Hall (2007)

86. District and Circle - Seamus Heaney (2006)

85. Berlin: The Downfall, 1945 - Antony Beevor (2002)

84. Unless - Carol Shields (2002)

83. This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War - Drew Gilpin Faust (2008)

82. Born Yesterday: The News as a Novel - Gordon Burn (2008)

81. The Emperor’s Children - Claire Messud (2006)

80. The White Tiger - Aravind Adiga (2008)

79. Jimmy Corrigan, the Smartest Kid on Earth - Chris Ware (2000)

78. Giving up the Ghost - Hilary Mantel (2003)

77. Collected Poems - Michael Donaghy (2009)

76. England in Particular: A Celebration of the Commonplace, the Local, the Vernacular and the Distinctive - Sue Clifford và Angela King (2006)

75. The Damned Utd - David Peace (2006)

74. War Music - Christopher Logue (2001) 

73. Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman - Haruki Murakami (2005)

72. True History of the Kelly Gang - Peter Carey (2001)

71. Experience - Martin Amis (2000)

70. The PowerBook - Jeanette Winterson (2000)

69. My Name is Red (Tên tôi là Đỏ) - Orhan Pamuk (2001)

68. Out Stealing Horses - Per Petterson (2005)

67. The Kindly Ones (Những kẻ thiện tâm) - Jonathan Littell (2009)

66. Cloud Atlas - David Mitchell (2004)

65. Peeling the Onion - Günter Grass (2007)

64. Staying Alive: Real Poems for Unreal Times  - Neil Astley biên soạn (2002)

63. The Blank Slate: The Modern Denial of Human Nature -Steven Pinker (2002)

62. Fingersmith - Sarah Waters (2002)

61. The Line of Beauty - Alan Hollinghurst (2004)

60. Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed - Jared Diamond (2005)

59. Moondust: In Search of the Men Who Fell to Earth - Andrew Smith (2005)

58. Dart - Alice Oswald (2002)

57. Fleshmarket Close - Ian Rankin (2004)

56. If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things - Jon McGregor (2002)

55. Imperial Life in the Emerald City: Inside Baghdad’s Green Zone - Rajiv Chandrasekaran (2007)

54. Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation - Lynne Truss (2003)

53. Wolf Brother - Michelle Paver (2004)

52. Youth - J. M. Coetzee (2002)

51. Home - Marilynne Robinson (2008)

50. No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies - Naomi Klein (2000)

49. The Ghost - Robert Harris (2007)

48. A Short History Of Nearly Everything - Bill Bryson (2003)

47. Collected Poems - Ted Hughes (2003)

46. Middlesex - Jeffrey Eugenides (2002)

45. London: The Biography - Peter Ackroyd (2000)

44. Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything - Steven D. Levitt và Stephen J. Dubner (2005)

43. Thursbitch - Alan Garner (2003)

42. Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic - Alison Bechdel (2006)

41. The Secret Scripture - Sebastian Barry (2008)

40. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight - Simon Armitage dịch (2007)

39. Runaway - Alice Munro (2005)

38. The Noonday Demon: An Anatomy of Depression - Andrew Solomon (2001)

37. William Trevor: The Collected Stories (2009)

36. How I Live Now - Meg Rosoff (2004)

35. The Arrival  - Shaun Tan (2006)

34. Seabiscuit - Laura Hillenbrand (2001)

33. Chronicles: Volume One - Bob Dylan (2004)

32. Everything is Illuminated - Jonathan Safran Foer (2002)

31. The Collected Stories of Amy Hempel (2006)

30. The Kite Runner (Người đua diều) - Khaled Hosseini (2003)

29. The Accidental - Ali Smith (2005)

28. The Rest is Noise: Listening to the Twentieth Century - Alex Ross (2007)

27. Oxford Dictionary of National Biography (2004)

26. Bad Blood - Lorna Sage (2000)

25. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time - Mark Haddon (2003)

24. Never Let Me Go - Kazuo Ishiguro (2005)

23. The 9/11 Commission Report (2004)

22. The Amber Spyglass - Philip Pullman (2000)

21. The Plot Against America - Philip Roth (2004)

20. White Teeth - Zadie Smith (2000)

19. The Corrections - Jonathan Franzen (2001)

18. Bad Science - Ben Goldacre (2008)

17. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Harry Potter và Bảo bối Tử thần) - J. K. Rowling (2007)

16. Rapture - Carol Ann Duffy (2005)

15. The God Delusion - Richard Dawkins (2006)

14. Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books - Azar Nafisi (2003)

13. Austerlitz - W. G. Sebald (2001)

12. A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius - Dave Eggers (2000)

11. War and Peace (Chiến tranh và Hòa bình) - Leo Tolstoy, bản dịch tiếng Anh mới của Richard Pevear và Larissa Volokhonsky (2007)

10. The Da Vinci Code (Mật mã Da Vinci) - Dan Brown (2003)

9. Atonement - Ian McEwan (2001)

8. Payback: Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth - Margaret Atwood (2008)

7. Life of Pi (Cuộc đời của Pi) - Yann Martel (2002)

6. The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference - Malcolm Gladwell (2000)

5. Suite Française (Bản giao hưởng Pháp)- Irène Némirovsky (2006)

4. Masterworks of the Classical Haida Mythtellers - Robert Bringhurst dịch (2002)

3. Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance -Barack Obama (2004)

2. Persepolis - Marjane Satrapi (2003)

1. The Road (Cha và con) - Cormac McCarthy (2006)

Theo Hà Linh (Evan)


