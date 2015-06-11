Gợi ý làm bài môn Anh Văn lớp 10

I. Choose the word/ phrase (A, B, C or D) that best fits the space in each sentence. (2.5 pts)

1. West Malaysia and East Malaysia ________ comprise an area of 329,758 sq km.

A. each other B. together C. one another D. both

2. We have arranged to meet each other ________ 8:00 AM this weekend.

A.to B. on C. in D. at

3. Juventus did their best;_______ , Barcelona won the match and the cup.

A. but B. however C. moreover D. otherwise

4. The examiner ______ that they keep silent during the exam.

A. said B. requested C- told D- admired

5. “ I promies I will study harder next term.” – “_________”

A. Good idea B. I hope so C.No, thanks D. I’m sorry I can’t

6. People speak Malay, English, Chinese and Tamil_______Malaysia

A.at B . in C. on D. to

7. You should reduce _________ of water your family uses.

A. the number B. the quality C. a number D. the amount

8. A lot of Vietnamese people who live _________ want to celebrate Tet in Viet Nam, their motherland.

A. foreign B. far C. aboard D. abroad

9. Peter, bring a raincoat just _________. It looks like rain to me.

A. in case B. in time C. in turn D. in spite

10. Typhoons often ___________ in Viet Nam from June to November.

A. predict B. occur C. pass D. warn

Answers:

1. B 2. D 3. B 4. B 5. B

6. B 7. D 8. D 9. A 10. B

II. Choose the underlined word or phrase (A, B, C or D) that needs correcting. (0,5 pt)

11. She asked me if I am able to speak any other foreign language and I said that I could speak Thai.

A B C D

12. AAG has confirmed the broken in some of the sections of the undersea cable.

A B C D

Answers: 11. B 12. B

III. Choose the word (A, B, C or D) that best fits the blank space in the following passage. (1,5pts)

The word jeans (13) ______ from a kind of material that was made in Europe. It is a strong material and it does not (14)_______ out easily. In the 1960s, many univesity and college (15)_____ wore jeans. Designers made different styles of jeans to match the 1960s’ fashions; embroidered jeans, painted jeans and so on. In the 1970s more and more people started wearing jeans because they became (16)_______. In the 1980s jeans finally became (17) _____ fashion clothing when famous designers started (18)______ their own styles of jeans, with their own labels on them. Sales of jeans always go up and up because jeans have never been out of fashion.

13. A. gets B. goes C. arrives D. comes

14. A. go B.wear C. call D. come

15. A. teenagers B. pupils C. students D. youngsters

16. A.higher B. costlier C. longer D. cheaper

17. A. low B. high C. up B. old

18. A.doing B. getiing C.making D. buying

Answers:

13. D 14. B 15. C

16. D 17. D 18. C

IV. Read the passage, then decide if the statements that follow it are True or False. (1.0 pt)

Are you looking for a cheap, clean, effective source of power that doesn’t cause pollution or waste natural resources? Look no further than solar energy from our sun. Many countries are already using solar energy. Solar panels are placed on the roof of a hous and the sun’s energy is used to heat water. The energy can be stored for a number of days, so on cloudy days you can use solar energy too. Sweeden has an advanced solar energy program. There, all buildings will be heated by solar energy; cars and buses will use solar power instead of gas by the year 2015.

19. Few countries in the world are ready to use solar energy.

20. We can hardly use solar energy on cloudy days.

21. Solar panels are used for water heating.

22. Some types of vehicles in Sweeden will use solar power by 2015.

Answers: 19. False 20. False 21. True 22. True

V. Use the correct form of the word given in each sentence . (1.5 pt)

23. We are worried that rivers and canals are becoming more and more _______. [pollute]

24. TV ______ are advertisements in which goods and services are promoted. [commerce]

25. It is ______ that some people poach fish in the Nhieu Loc Canal [disappoint]

26. Christmas is ______ celebrated in many countries. [joy]

27. Here is tommorrow’s weather ______. Ho Chi Minh city will be sunny, and …. [cast]

28. My sister is wearing a T-shirt of the latest model. She always dresses _____. [fashion]

Answers: 23. polluted 24. commercials 25. disappointing

26. joyfully 27. forecast 28. fashionably

VI. Use the correct tense or form of the verb given in each sentences. (1.0 pt)

29. Unless she _____ the flowers regularly, they will wither. [water]

30. We all expect that Anh Vien ____ the most outstanding athlete in this SEA GAMES. [become]

31. He _____ five comic books since last Monday. [read]

32. The teacher suggested ____ these units carefully. [revise]

Answers: 29. waters 30. will become 31. has read 32. revising

VII. Rewrite each of the following sentences in another way so that it means almost the same as the sentence printed before it. ( 2.0 pt)

33. Emily is sick today, so she cannot go to school.

à If Emily were not sick today, she would be able to go to school.

34. We consider Messi a soccer genius. He plays for Barcelona, Spain.

à Messi, who we consider a soccer genius, plays for Barcelona, Spain.

35. People celebreate Passover in Israel in late March or early April.

à Passover is celebrated in Israel in late March of early April.

36. The last time we saw the film was 10 years ago

à It has been 10 years since we last saw the film.

