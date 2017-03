Sự cố Olympia: Lại Văn Sâm sẽ không để thí sinh thiệt

Trang web VTV cũng giới thiệu trả lời nguyên văn tiếng Anh của Thomas William Billinge:

“The contestant clearly understood the question and answered correctly the first time. There was very slight difference in pronunciation, he said [’plʌmbə] instead of [’plʌmə] but this is very common with Asian people and I have seen this many times in Thailandand in Vietnam. If he was a student of mine pronouncing this word in this way, I would accept it as correct every time. The spelling was not part of the original question and was added by the host. So even though the contestant made a mistake with the spelling, it would be unfair to take the points away from him for this, as I did not ask him to spell the word.

The host repeated the word back to the contestant with the wrong pronunciation, but under the stressful conditions, the contestant confirmed this as his answer. However, anybody would have done the same in this situation.

In a noisy studio, it is natural for the host to ask for clarification, and doing so does not reflect badly on the host in any way. I would have done exactly the same in this situation. So as an English expert from Apollo, I confirm that the contestant answered the question correctly”.