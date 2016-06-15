Nóng: Đã có lịch thi đấu Premier League mùa 2016-2017

Nóng: Đã có lịch thi đấu Premier League mùa 2016-2017
(PLO) - LĐBĐ Anh (FA) vừa công bố chính thức lịch thi đấu giải ngoại hạng Anh - Premier League mùa 2016-2017.

Theo đó, mùa giải mới của giải đấu cao nhất nước Anh sẽ khởi tranh vào ngày 13-8. Đáng chú ý ngay ở vòng đầu tiên, hai ứng cử viên cho ngôi vô địch Arsenal và Liverpool phải chạm trán nhau trên sân Emirates.

Leicester City là ĐKVĐ giải ngoại hạng Anh.

ĐKVĐ giải ngoại hạng Anh, Leicester City sẽ bắt đầu chiến dịch bảo vệ ngôi vương của mình bằng chuyến làm khách trên sân Hull City. Trong khi đó, Jose Mourinho sẽ ra mắt Manchester United tại giải ngoại hạng bằng trận đấu gặp Bournemouth trên sân khách.

Chelsea sẽ tiếp đối thủ khó chịu West Ham trên sân nhà và cũng như Mourinho, đây cũng là trận đấu ra mắt giải ngoại hạng của HLV Antonio Conte. Tottenham thì sẽ có chuyến làm khách dự đoán đầy khó khăn gặp Everton. Man City được coi đại gia dễ thở nhất ở vòng đấu này khi đội bóng của Pep Guardiola sẽ tiếp Sunderland trên sân nhà Etihah.

Mùa giải Premier League 2016-2017 hứa hẹn sẽ rất hấp dẫn với sự đối đầu của nhiều HLV danh tiếng trên băng ghế chỉ đạo như Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Arsene Wenger (Arsenal), Kloop (Liverpool),…

Mùa giải hứa hẹn rất nhiều hấp dẫn trên băng ghế chỉ đạo lẫn trong sân.

Lịch thi đấu của giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa bóng 2016-2017 có thể thay đổi tùy theo tình hình. Giải sẽ khai mạc ngày 13-8-2016 và kết thúc vào ngày 21-5-2017.

20 CLB đá giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2016-2017

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu của giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa 2016-2017:

Vòng 1

August 13-14  

Arsenal v Liverpool

Bournemouth v Manchester United 

Burnley v Swansea City

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v Leicester City

Manchester City v Sunderland

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Southampton v Watford

Vòng 2

August 20-21 

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Stoke City v Manchester City

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Swansea City v Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Watford v Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion v Everton

West Ham United v Bournemouth

Vòng 3

August 27-28 

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Everton v Stoke City

Hull City v Manchester United

Leicester City v Swansea City

Manchester City v West Ham United

Southampton v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Watford v Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Vòng 4

September 10-11  

Arsenal v Southampton

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Hull City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester United v Manchester City

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Everton

Swansea City v Chelsea

West Ham United v Watford

Vòng 5

September 17-18 

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Everton v Middlesbrough

Hull City v Arsenal

Leicester City v Burnley

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Southampton v Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Watford v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Vòng 6

September 24-25  

Arsenal v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Everton 

Burnley v Watford

Liverpool v Hull City

Manchester United v Leicester City

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Manchester City

West Ham United v Southampton

Vòng 7

October 1-2 

Burnley v Arsenal

Everton v Crystal Palace

Hull City v Chelsea

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Stoke City

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Middlesbrough

Vòng 8

October 15-16 

Arsenal v Swansea City

Bournemouth v Hull City 

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Middlesbrough v Watford

Southampton v Burnley

Stoke City v Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Vòng 9

October 22-23  

Arsenal v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Manchester United

Hull City v Stoke City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Southampton

Swansea City v Watford

West Ham United v Sunderland

Vòng 10

October 29-30 

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester United v Burnley

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth

Southampton v Chelsea

Stoke City v Swansea City

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Watford v Hull City

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Vòng 11

November 5-6 

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth v Sunderland 

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Everton

Hull City v Southampton

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester City v Middlesbrough

Swansea City v Manchester United

West Ham United v Stoke City

Vòng 12

November 19-20 

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Swansea City

Manchester United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Liverpool

Stoke City v Bournemouth

Sunderland v Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Watford v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Vòng 13

November 26-27 

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester City

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v Sunderland

Manchester United v West Ham United

Southampton v Everton

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

Watford v Stoke City

Vòng 14

December 3-4 

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Middlesbrough v Hull City

Stoke City v Burnley

Sunderland v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

West Ham United v Arsenal

Vòng 15

December 10-11 

Arsenal v Stoke City

Burnley v Bournemouth

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

Hull City v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Middlesbrough

Swansea City v Sunderland

Watford v Everton

Vòng 16

December 13 

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Liverpool

Sunderland v Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

West Ham United v Burnley

December 14 

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Watford

Stoke City v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

Vòng 17

December 17-18 

Bournemouth v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Stoke City v Leicester City

Sunderland v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

West Ham United v Hull City

Vòng 18

December 26 

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Middlesbrough

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Hull City v Manchester City

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Stoke City

Manchester United v Sunderland

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City v West Ham United

Watford v Crystal Palace

Vòng 19

December 31 

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Sunderland

Chelsea v Stoke City

Hull City v Everton

Leicester City v West Ham United

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Vòng 20

January 2 

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Swansea City

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Burnley

Middlesbrough v Leicester City

Stoke City v Watford

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

West Ham United v Manchester United

Vòng 21

January 14-15 

Burnley v Southampton

Everton v Manchester City

Hull City v Bournemouth

Leicester City v Chelsea

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sunderland v Stoke City

Swansea City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

Watford v Middlesbrough

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Vòng 22

January 21-22  

Arsenal v Burnley

Bournemouth v Watford 

Chelsea v Hull City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Liverpool v Swansea City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Middlesbrough v West Ham United

Southampton v Leicester City

Stoke City v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Vòng 23

January 31  

Arsenal v Watford

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 

Burnley v Leicester City

Manchester United v Hull City

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City v Southampton

West Ham United v Manchester City

February 1 

Liverpool v Chelsea

Stoke City v Everton

Vòng 24

February 4-5 

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Bournemouth

Hull City v Liverpool

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Swansea City

Southampton v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough

Watford v Burnley

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

Vòng 25

February 11-12  

Arsenal v Hull City

Bournemouth v Manchester City 

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Watford

Middlesbrough v Everton

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Southampton

Swansea City v Leicester City

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Vòng 26

February 25-26 

Chelsea v Swansea City

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Everton v Sunderland

Hull City v Burnley

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester City v Manchester United

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City

Watford v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

Vòng 27

March 4-5 

Leicester City v Hull City

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Middlesbrough

Sunderland v Manchester City

Swansea City v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Watford v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Chelsea

Vòng 28

March 11-12  

Arsenal v Leicester City

Bournemouth v West Ham United 

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v West Bromwich Albion

Hull City v Swansea City

Manchester City v Stoke City

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Southampton v Manchester United 

Vòng 29

March 18-19 

Bournemouth v Swansea City

Crystal Palace v Watford

Everton v Hull City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Manchester United

Stoke City v Chelsea

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

West Ham United v Leicester City

Vòng 30

April 1-2 

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Hull City v West Ham United

Leicester City v Stoke City

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

Southampton v Bournemouth

Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Watford v Sunderland

Vòng 31

April 4 

Arsenal v West Ham United

Burnley v Stoke City

Hull City v Middlesbrough

Leicester City v Sunderland

Manchester United v Everton

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

April 5 

Chelsea v Manchester City

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Vòng 32

April 8-9 

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester City v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Stoke City v Liverpool

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Ham United v Swansea City

Vòng 33

April 15-16 

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Burnley

Manchester United v Chelsea

Middlesbrough v Arsenal

Southampton v Manchester City

Stoke City v Hull City

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Watford v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

Vòng 34

April 22-23  

Arsenal v Sunderland

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough 

Burnley v Manchester United

Chelsea v Southampton

Hull City v Watford

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City v Stoke City

West Ham United v Everton

Vòng 35

April 29-30 

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester United v Swansea City

Middlesbrough v Manchester City

Southampton v Hull City

Stoke City v West Ham United

Sunderland v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

Vòng 36

May 6-7  

Arsenal v Manchester United

Bournemouth v Stoke City 

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea v Middlesbrough

Hull City v Sunderland

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Everton

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Vòng 37

May 13-14 

Bournemouth v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Hull City

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Leicester City

Middlesbrough v Southampton

Stoke City v Arsenal

Sunderland v Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

West Ham United v Liverpool

Vòng 38

May 21 

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Sunderland

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Stoke City

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Watford v Manchester City

