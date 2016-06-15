Nóng: Đã có lịch thi đấu Premier League mùa 2016-2017

Theo đó, mùa giải mới của giải đấu cao nhất nước Anh sẽ khởi tranh vào ngày 13-8. Đáng chú ý ngay ở vòng đầu tiên, hai ứng cử viên cho ngôi vô địch Arsenal và Liverpool phải chạm trán nhau trên sân Emirates.
Leicester City là ĐKVĐ giải ngoại hạng Anh.
ĐKVĐ giải ngoại hạng Anh, Leicester City sẽ bắt đầu chiến dịch bảo vệ ngôi vương của mình bằng chuyến làm khách trên sân Hull City. Trong khi đó, Jose Mourinho sẽ ra mắt Manchester United tại giải ngoại hạng bằng trận đấu gặp Bournemouth trên sân khách.
Chelsea sẽ tiếp đối thủ khó chịu West Ham trên sân nhà và cũng như Mourinho, đây cũng là trận đấu ra mắt giải ngoại hạng của HLV Antonio Conte. Tottenham thì sẽ có chuyến làm khách dự đoán đầy khó khăn gặp Everton. Man City được coi đại gia dễ thở nhất ở vòng đấu này khi đội bóng của Pep Guardiola sẽ tiếp Sunderland trên sân nhà Etihah.
Mùa giải Premier League 2016-2017 hứa hẹn sẽ rất hấp dẫn với sự đối đầu của nhiều HLV danh tiếng trên băng ghế chỉ đạo như Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Arsene Wenger (Arsenal), Kloop (Liverpool),…
Mùa giải hứa hẹn rất nhiều hấp dẫn trên băng ghế chỉ đạo lẫn trong sân.
Lịch thi đấu của giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa bóng 2016-2017 có thể thay đổi tùy theo tình hình. Giải sẽ khai mạc ngày 13-8-2016 và kết thúc vào ngày 21-5-2017.
20 CLB đá giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2016-2017
Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu của giải ngoại hạng Anh mùa 2016-2017:
Vòng 1
August 13-14
Arsenal v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Burnley v Swansea City
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Leicester City
Manchester City v Sunderland
Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Southampton v Watford
Vòng 2
August 20-21
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Stoke City v Manchester City
Sunderland v Middlesbrough
Swansea City v Hull City
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Watford v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
West Ham United v Bournemouth
Vòng 3
August 27-28
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Everton v Stoke City
Hull City v Manchester United
Leicester City v Swansea City
Manchester City v West Ham United
Southampton v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Watford v Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
Vòng 4
September 10-11
Arsenal v Southampton
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Burnley v Hull City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester United v Manchester City
Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Everton
Swansea City v Chelsea
West Ham United v Watford
Vòng 5
September 17-18
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Everton v Middlesbrough
Hull City v Arsenal
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Southampton v Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Watford v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
Vòng 6
September 24-25
Arsenal v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Everton
Burnley v Watford
Liverpool v Hull City
Manchester United v Leicester City
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Swansea City v Manchester City
West Ham United v Southampton
Vòng 7
October 1-2
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Hull City v Chelsea
Leicester City v Southampton
Manchester United v Stoke City
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Middlesbrough
Vòng 8
October 15-16
Arsenal v Swansea City
Bournemouth v Hull City
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Middlesbrough v Watford
Southampton v Burnley
Stoke City v Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Vòng 9
October 22-23
Arsenal v Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Manchester United
Hull City v Stoke City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Southampton
Swansea City v Watford
West Ham United v Sunderland
Vòng 10
October 29-30
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Manchester United v Burnley
Middlesbrough v Bournemouth
Southampton v Chelsea
Stoke City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Watford v Hull City
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
Vòng 11
November 5-6
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth v Sunderland
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Everton
Hull City v Southampton
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester City v Middlesbrough
Swansea City v Manchester United
West Ham United v Stoke City
Vòng 12
November 19-20
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Swansea City
Manchester United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Southampton v Liverpool
Stoke City v Bournemouth
Sunderland v Hull City
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Watford v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley
Vòng 13
November 26-27
Arsenal v Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester City
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Middlesbrough
Liverpool v Sunderland
Manchester United v West Ham United
Southampton v Everton
Swansea City v Crystal Palace
Watford v Stoke City
Vòng 14
December 3-4
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Middlesbrough v Hull City
Stoke City v Burnley
Sunderland v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Watford
West Ham United v Arsenal
Vòng 15
December 10-11
Arsenal v Stoke City
Burnley v Bournemouth
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Middlesbrough
Swansea City v Sunderland
Watford v Everton
Vòng 16
December 13
Bournemouth v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Middlesbrough v Liverpool
Sunderland v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
West Ham United v Burnley
December 14
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Watford
Stoke City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City
Vòng 17
December 17-18
Bournemouth v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Swansea City
Stoke City v Leicester City
Sunderland v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
West Ham United v Hull City
Vòng 18
December 26
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Burnley v Middlesbrough
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Hull City v Manchester City
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Stoke City
Manchester United v Sunderland
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City v West Ham United
Watford v Crystal Palace
Vòng 19
December 31
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Sunderland
Chelsea v Stoke City
Hull City v Everton
Leicester City v West Ham United
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
Vòng 20
January 2
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Swansea City
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Burnley
Middlesbrough v Leicester City
Stoke City v Watford
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
West Ham United v Manchester United
Vòng 21
January 14-15
Burnley v Southampton
Everton v Manchester City
Hull City v Bournemouth
Leicester City v Chelsea
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sunderland v Stoke City
Swansea City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
Watford v Middlesbrough
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Vòng 22
January 21-22
Arsenal v Burnley
Bournemouth v Watford
Chelsea v Hull City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Swansea City
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough v West Ham United
Southampton v Leicester City
Stoke City v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
Vòng 23
January 31
Arsenal v Watford
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester City
Manchester United v Hull City
Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City v Southampton
West Ham United v Manchester City
February 1
Liverpool v Chelsea
Stoke City v Everton
Vòng 24
February 4-5
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Bournemouth
Hull City v Liverpool
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Swansea City
Southampton v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough
Watford v Burnley
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
Vòng 25
February 11-12
Arsenal v Hull City
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Watford
Middlesbrough v Everton
Stoke City v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Southampton
Swansea City v Leicester City
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Vòng 26
February 25-26
Chelsea v Swansea City
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Everton v Sunderland
Hull City v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester City v Manchester United
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City
Watford v West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth
Vòng 27
March 4-5
Leicester City v Hull City
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Middlesbrough
Sunderland v Manchester City
Swansea City v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Watford v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Chelsea
Vòng 28
March 11-12
Arsenal v Leicester City
Bournemouth v West Ham United
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Swansea City
Manchester City v Stoke City
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Southampton v Manchester United
Vòng 29
March 18-19
Bournemouth v Swansea City
Crystal Palace v Watford
Everton v Hull City
Manchester City v Liverpool
Middlesbrough v Manchester United
Stoke City v Chelsea
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
West Ham United v Leicester City
Vòng 30
April 1-2
Arsenal v Manchester City
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Hull City v West Ham United
Leicester City v Stoke City
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Bournemouth
Swansea City v Middlesbrough
Watford v Sunderland
Vòng 31
April 4
Arsenal v West Ham United
Burnley v Stoke City
Hull City v Middlesbrough
Leicester City v Sunderland
Manchester United v Everton
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v West Bromwich Albion
April 5
Chelsea v Manchester City
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Vòng 32
April 8-9
Bournemouth v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester City
Manchester City v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Burnley
Stoke City v Liverpool
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Swansea City
Vòng 33
April 15-16
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Burnley
Manchester United v Chelsea
Middlesbrough v Arsenal
Southampton v Manchester City
Stoke City v Hull City
Sunderland v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth
Watford v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
Vòng 34
April 22-23
Arsenal v Sunderland
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Burnley v Manchester United
Chelsea v Southampton
Hull City v Watford
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Stoke City
West Ham United v Everton
Vòng 35
April 29-30
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Chelsea
Manchester United v Swansea City
Middlesbrough v Manchester City
Southampton v Hull City
Stoke City v West Ham United
Sunderland v Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
Vòng 36
May 6-7
Arsenal v Manchester United
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
Chelsea v Middlesbrough
Hull City v Sunderland
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Swansea City v Everton
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Vòng 37
May 13-14
Bournemouth v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Hull City
Everton v Watford
Manchester City v Leicester City
Middlesbrough v Southampton
Stoke City v Arsenal
Sunderland v Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
West Ham United v Liverpool
Vòng 38
May 21
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Sunderland
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Bournemouth
Liverpool v Middlesbrough
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Stoke City
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Watford v Manchester City