Sẽ rất tiếc nếu bạn không biết 8 câu lệnh Gemini để tạo ảnh chân dung đa phong cách

Cách tạo ảnh chân dung bằng Gemini
Để bắt đầu, người dùng truy cập vào https://gemini.google.com/ hoặc ứng Gemini trên điện thoại, sau đó chọn mục Tạo hình ảnh.
Tiếp theo, bạn hãy tải lên ảnh gốc có khuôn mặt rõ ràng, chính diện hoặc góc ba phần tư. Lưu ý, để có được chất lượng tốt nhất, hình ảnh cần đủ sáng, không bị che khuất để AI nhận diện chính xác.
Sau đó, người dùng chỉ cần sao chép một trong số các câu lệnh có sẵn bên dưới và dán vào ô nhập liệu.
Mỗi câu lệnh đã được mô tả chi tiết để tạo ra phong cách chân dung khác nhau, từ điện ảnh, tối giản cho đến hiện đại hay thời trang. Tất cả đều yêu cầu Gemini giữ nguyên khuôn mặt từ ảnh gốc, đảm bảo độ chân thực và nhất quán.
Sau khi Gemini tạo ảnh, người dùng có thể lựa chọn phiên bản ưng ý và tải về. Việc thử nhiều câu lệnh hoặc thay đổi phụ kiện, kiểu tóc, tông màu nền sẽ giúp bạn có nhiều hình ảnh đa dạng, đây cũng là cách nhanh nhất để sở hữu bộ ảnh cá nhân mang phong cách chuyên nghiệp mà không cần đầu tư nhiều chi phí.
8 câu lệnh Gemini giúp tạo ảnh chân dung đa phong cách
Câu lệnh 1
- Create a realistic studio portrait of a young woman with long, wavy black hair wearing a fitted black turtleneck. She accessorizes with large gold hoop earrings and a bold gold statement ring on her hand, which rests gently under her chin. Her expression is calm and confident, with soft makeup that enhances her natural elegance. The background is minimal and light gray, emphasizing her refined, modern beauty. Keep the same face, skin tone, and expression as in the original photo.
Câu lệnh 2
- A sophisticated modern woman (reference photo) in a minimalist studio setting, exuding elegance and confidence. She wears a light beige tailored suit with rolled-up sleeves, paired with subtle yet powerful accessories: bold gold hoop earrings and chunky gold rings. Her long, wavy brunette hair cascades naturally over her shoulders, complementing her glowing skin and flawless makeup with soft blush, defined brows, and muted red lips. She poses gracefully with her arms crossed.
Câu lệnh 3
- Keep the exact face and expression from the uploaded photo. A close-up portrait of a beautiful young woman with long straight dark hair, slightly messy strands falling across her face. She has a soft pale skin tone, subtle blush on cheeks, natural makeup with sharp eyeliner, and pink lips. Her intense eyes look directly at the camera with a captivating expression. She is wearing a sleeveless outfit in white tones, posing with one hand in the foreground showing long sharp white nails. Her hair is decorated with black ribbon bows on both sides. The background is dark blue gradient, creating a moody, cinematic, fashion photography style. Highly detailed, realistic, soft lighting, magazine editorial style.
Câu lệnh 4
- A close-up portrait of a beautiful young woman with a clear, luminous tone and soft front lighting that highlights her flawless fair skin. She has large round eyes with long curled lashes, a gentle gaze, and soft baby-pink blush. Her lips are glossy peach-pink, and her makeup is in a delicate Korean style, creating a youthful, pure look. Her dark hair is parted in the middle and styled in a half-up hairstyle tied with a large black ribbon bow at the back. A few loose strands frame her cheeks, adding softness to her face. She wears a sleeveless black top, contrasting her pale skin. The photo is a close-up shot with a clean white-blue background and a pure, dewy atmosphere. Her hands are gently touching her chin, posing gracefully. The lighting is soft and bright, giving a dreamy and fresh aesthetic. Keep the same facial expression and face from the uploaded image.
Câu lệnh 5
- A young woman (use upload photo) sitting casually in a studio, wearing a crisp oversized white shirt tucked into light blue jeans. She rests her chin gently on her hand, looking confidently into the camera. Soft studio lighting enhances her natural makeup and long wavy hairstyle. Minimalist gray background, cinematic fashion portrait style, ultra-detailed. Keep everything the same, only replace the woman’s face with the uploaded photo.
Câu lệnh 6
- A breathtaking close-up portrait of a beautiful young woman with long flowing brown hair, slightly tousled and falling naturally over her shoulders. She is resting her chin gently on her hand in a thoughtful pose, gazing softly into the camera with big expressive brown eyes. Her skin is flawless, smooth, and glowing like porcelain, with a natural makeup style: subtle eyeliner, light rosy blush, and soft pink lips that look naturally plump. She is wearing a simple white sleeveless top, adding to the minimalist and pure atmosphere. The background is a plain indoor wall in soft neutral tones, making the subject stand out. The mood of the image is calm, intimate, and serene, highlighting her natural beauty. Photorealistic, ultra detailed textures, cinematic lighting, 8K resolution, realistic skin and hair details, fine art portrait photography aesthetic.
Câu lệnh 7
- A beautiful young woman with porcelain skin and large doll-like eyes posing elegantly against a plain gray studio background. She has sleek black hair neatly tied back, with a few strands framing her face. She wears a simple strapless black dress that emphasizes her graceful shoulders and neckline. She rests her face gently on one hand, giving a refined and ethereal expression. Editorial beauty photography, soft studio lighting, highly detailed, sharp focus, flawless skin, masterpiece, elegant and minimal aesthetic. Make the first photo as basis for the face and do not change the facial structure so that it will look the first photo i uploaded.
Câu lệnh 8
- Keeping my real face as it is in the uploaded photo, without changing any features. A surreal portrait of a young, beautiful, elegant Asian woman with flawless porcelain skin, light natural makeup, and straight black hair neatly tied in a bun with a side part. She is wearing a delicate long-sleeved jet black dress with a turtleneck, accented with exquisite gold jewelry: earrings, layered rings, a thin necklace, and a gold bracelet. Her pose is elegant, her arms crossed slightly, exuding confidence and grace. She is standing in a luxurious modern interior with soft lighting, cinematic fashion photography style, 8K resolution with super detail.
