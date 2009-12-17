“Up in the air” dẫn đầu đề cử Quả cầu vàng

Năm nay, Hiệp hội báo chí nước ngoài, cơ quan chủ quản của giải Quả cầu vàng đã quyết định trao giải Thành tự trọn đời cho đạo diễn kỳ cựu Martin Scorsese. Các giải thưởng chính thức sẽ được công bố trong lễ trao giải diễn ra tại Belverly Hill, California ngày 17-1-2010. Lễ trao giải do đài NBC tường thuật trực tiếp.

Các đề cử quan trọng bao gồm:

Phim chính kịch hay nhất: Avatar, The Hurt locker, Inglourious Basterds, Precious, Up in the air.

Poster phim "Up in the air"

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất dòng chính kịch:

- Emily Blunt – The Young Victoria

- Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side

- Helen Mirren – The Last Station

- Carey Mulligan – An Education

- Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based On The Novel Push By Sapphire

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất dòng chính kịch:

- Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart

- George Clooney – Up In The Air

- Colin Firth – A Single Man

- Morgan Freeman – Invictus

- Tobey Maguire – Brothers

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất dòng chính kịch:

- Penélope Cruz – Nine

- Vera Farmiga – Up In The Air

- Anna Kendrick – Up In The Air

- Mo'nique – Precious: Based On The Novel Push By Sapphire

- Julianne Moore – A Single Man

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất dòng chính kịch:

- Matt Damon – Invictus

- Woody Harrelson – The Messenger

- Christopher Plummer – The Last Station

- Stanley Tucci – The Lovely Bones

- Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds

Phim hài - nhạc kịch hay nhất: (500) Days Of Summer, The Hangover, It's Complicated, Julie & Julia, Nine.

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất dòng hài – nhạc kịch:

- Sandra Bullock – The Proposal

- Marion Cotillard – Nine

- Julia Roberts – Duplicity

- Meryl Streep – It's Complicated

- Meryl Streep – Julie & Julia

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất dòng hài – nhạc kịch:

- Matt Damon – The Informant!

- Daniel Day-Lewis – Nine

- Robert Downey Jr. – Sherlock Holmes

- Joseph Gordon-Levitt – (500) Days Of Summer

- Michael Stuhlbarg – A Serious Man

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:

- Kathryn Bigelow – The Hurt Locker

- James Cameron – Avatar

- Clint Eastwood – Invictus

- Jason Reitman – Up In The Air

- Quentin Tarantino – Inglourious Basterds

Kịch bản hay nhất (phim chính kịch):

- District 9 (Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell)

- The Hurt Locker (Mark Boal)

- Inglourious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino)

- It's Complicated (Nancy Meyers)

- Up In The Air (Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner)

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất: Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, Coraline, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Princess And The Frog, Up.

Phim nước ngoài hay nhất: Baaria (Italia), Broken Embraces (Tây Ban Nha), The Maid (La Nana) (Chile), A Prophet (Un Prophete) (Pháp), The White Ribbon (Đức).

Bài hát trong phim hay nhất:

- “I Will See You”, Avatar

- “The Weary Kind”, The Crazy Heart

- “Winter”, U2, Brothers

- “Cinema Italiano”, Nine

- “I Want to Come Home”, Paul McCartney, Everybody’s Fine

Nhạc phim hay nhất:

- Up (Michael Giacchino)

- The Informant! (Marvin Hamlisch)

- Avatar (James Horner)

- A Single Man (Abel Korzeniowski)

- Where The Wild Things Are (Karen O and Carter Burwell)

