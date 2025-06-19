Thể thao

Toàn bộ lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026: MU đấu Arsenal ở vòng 1

(PLO)- Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026 đầy đủ khi ngay vòng đấu đầu tiên là màn đại chiến giữa Manchester United và Arsenal trên sân Old Trafford.
Mùa giải Premier League mới đang đến gần và một cột mốc mới trong quá trình chuẩn bị cho chiến dịch đã đạt được khi tất cả 20 đội bóng hàng đầu đều biết lịch thi đấu của họ. Mùa giải Ngoại hạng Anh 2024 - 2025 chỉ mới kết thúc vào tháng trước, nhưng giờ đây mọi ánh mắt đều đổ dồn vào chiến dịch tiếp theo. Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026, nơi Liverpool sẽ tìm cách bảo vệ danh hiệu vô địch của mình, hiện đã được công bố, với các CLB biết họ sẽ phải đối mặt với ai và khi nào.

Tất nhiên, khi mùa giải diễn ra, lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026 có thể thay đổi nếu phát sinh vấn đề. Tuy nhiên, lịch thi đấu vòng đầu tiên đã được quyết định và có một số trận đấu rất đáng xem.

Nhà vô địch Liverpool sẽ bắt đầu chiến dịch mới khi tiếp đón Bournemouth vào đêm thứ sáu vào ngày 15-8 (giờ Anh). Trận đấu đáng chú ý nữa là chuyến làm khách của Manchester City tới Wolves vào thứ bảy, trong khi trận đấu đầu tiên của Arsenal là chuyến làm khách tới sân Old Trafford gặp Manchester United.

Trên thực tế, Pháo thủ có khởi đầu ác mộng khi họ cũng phải đối mặt với Liverpool và Man City trong năm vòng đấu đầu tiên. Vòng đấu cuối cùng của mùa giải 2025 – 2026 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 24-5, với tất cả 10 trận đấu đều bắt đầu lúc 16 giờ chiều (giờ Anh) khi cuộc đua giành danh hiệu, giành suất dự cúp châu Âu và xuống hạng được quyết định.

Lịch thi đấu Premier League,LIVERPOOL,PREMIER LEAGUE
Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026 cho thấy Liverpool sẽ bắt đầu hành trình bảo vệ ngôi vương của mình bằng cuộc đối đầu với Bournemouth ở vòng 1. ẢNH: EPA

Dưới đây là toàn bộ lịch thi đấu Premier League mùa 2025 - 2026

Vòng 1

15/08/2025 - 20:00 (giờ Anh) - Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

16/08/2025 - 12:30 - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Brighton v Fulham

16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brentford

16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Sunderland v West Ham United

16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

16/08/2025 - 17:30 - Wolverhampton v Manchester City

17/08/2025 - 14:00 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

17/08/2025 - 16:30 - Manchester United v Arsenal

18/08/2025 – 20:00 - Leeds United v Everton

Vòng 2 – Ngày 23-8-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea

Vòng 3 – Ngày 30-8-2025

Brighton v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Wolverhampton v Everton

Vòng 4 – Ngày 13-9-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Vòng 5 – Ngày 20-9-2025

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Leeds United

Vòng 6 – Ngày 27-9-2025

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

Vòng 7 – Ngày 4-10-2025

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Vòng 8 – Ngày 18-10-2025

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Vòng 9 – Ngày 25-10-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton v Burnley

Vòng 10 – Ngày 1-11-2025

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Vòng 11 – Ngày 8-11-2025

Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley

Vòng 12 – Ngày 22-11-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Vòng 13 – Ngày 29-11-2025

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Sunderland v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

Vòng 14 – Ngày 3-12-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Liverpool v Sunderland

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

Vòng 15 – Ngày 6-12-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Vòng 16 – Ngày 13-12-2025

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Vòng 17 – Ngày 20-12-2025

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton v Brentford

Vòng 18 – Ngày 27-12-2025

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham

Vòng 19 – Ngày 30-12-2025

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton

Vòng 20 – Ngày 3-1-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton v West Ham United

Vòng 21 – Ngày 7-1-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton

Fulham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

Vòng 22 – Ngày 17-1-2026

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Vòng 23 – Ngày 24-1-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland

Vòng 24 – Ngày 31-1-2026

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Vòng 25 – Ngày 7-2-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Vòng 26 – Ngày 11-2-2026

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United

Vòng 27 – Ngày 21-2-2026

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v Brighton

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Vòng 28 – Ngày 28-2-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sunderland

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Everton

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Vòng 29 – Ngày 4-3-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Sunderland

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Vòng 30 – Ngày 14-3-2026

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Wolverhampton

Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Brighton

West Ham United v Manchester City

Vòng 31 – Ngày 21-3-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Vòng 32 – Ngày 11-4-2026

Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Vòng 33 – Ngày 18-4-2026

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

Vòng 34 – Ngày 25-4-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brentford

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Vòng 35 – Ngày 2-5-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Sunderland

Vòng 36 – Ngày 9-5-2026

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Burnley v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal

Vòng 37 – Ngày 17-5-2026

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Sunderland

Leeds United v Brighton

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Fulham

Vòng 38 - 16 giờ, ngày 24-5-2026

Brighton v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United

PHẠM QUANG
