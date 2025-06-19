Toàn bộ lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026: MU đấu Arsenal ở vòng 1

Mùa giải Premier League mới đang đến gần và một cột mốc mới trong quá trình chuẩn bị cho chiến dịch đã đạt được khi tất cả 20 đội bóng hàng đầu đều biết lịch thi đấu của họ. Mùa giải Ngoại hạng Anh 2024 - 2025 chỉ mới kết thúc vào tháng trước, nhưng giờ đây mọi ánh mắt đều đổ dồn vào chiến dịch tiếp theo. Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026, nơi Liverpool sẽ tìm cách bảo vệ danh hiệu vô địch của mình, hiện đã được công bố, với các CLB biết họ sẽ phải đối mặt với ai và khi nào.
Tất nhiên, khi mùa giải diễn ra, lịch thi đấu Premier League 2025 - 2026 có thể thay đổi nếu phát sinh vấn đề. Tuy nhiên, lịch thi đấu vòng đầu tiên đã được quyết định và có một số trận đấu rất đáng xem.
Nhà vô địch Liverpool sẽ bắt đầu chiến dịch mới khi tiếp đón Bournemouth vào đêm thứ sáu vào ngày 15-8 (giờ Anh). Trận đấu đáng chú ý nữa là chuyến làm khách của Manchester City tới Wolves vào thứ bảy, trong khi trận đấu đầu tiên của Arsenal là chuyến làm khách tới sân Old Trafford gặp Manchester United.
Trên thực tế, Pháo thủ có khởi đầu ác mộng khi họ cũng phải đối mặt với Liverpool và Man City trong năm vòng đấu đầu tiên. Vòng đấu cuối cùng của mùa giải 2025 – 2026 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 24-5, với tất cả 10 trận đấu đều bắt đầu lúc 16 giờ chiều (giờ Anh) khi cuộc đua giành danh hiệu, giành suất dự cúp châu Âu và xuống hạng được quyết định.
Dưới đây là toàn bộ lịch thi đấu Premier League mùa 2025 - 2026
Vòng 1
15/08/2025 - 20:00 (giờ Anh) - Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
16/08/2025 - 12:30 - Aston Villa v Newcastle United
16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Brighton v Fulham
16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brentford
16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Sunderland v West Ham United
16/08/2025 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
16/08/2025 - 17:30 - Wolverhampton v Manchester City
17/08/2025 - 14:00 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
17/08/2025 - 16:30 - Manchester United v Arsenal
18/08/2025 – 20:00 - Leeds United v Everton
Vòng 2 – Ngày 23-8-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea
Vòng 3 – Ngày 30-8-2025
Brighton v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Wolverhampton v Everton
Vòng 4 – Ngày 13-9-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Vòng 5 – Ngày 20-9-2025
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Leeds United
Vòng 6 – Ngày 27-9-2025
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
Vòng 7 – Ngày 4-10-2025
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton v Brighton
Vòng 8 – Ngày 18-10-2025
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
Vòng 9 – Ngày 25-10-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton v Burnley
Vòng 10 – Ngày 1-11-2025
Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Vòng 11 – Ngày 8-11-2025
Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley
Vòng 12 – Ngày 22-11-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
Vòng 13 – Ngày 29-11-2025
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Sunderland v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
Vòng 14 – Ngày 3-12-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Liverpool v Sunderland
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
Vòng 15 – Ngày 6-12-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
Vòng 16 – Ngày 13-12-2025
Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Vòng 17 – Ngày 20-12-2025
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton v Brentford
Vòng 18 – Ngày 27-12-2025
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham
Vòng 19 – Ngày 30-12-2025
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton
Vòng 20 – Ngày 3-1-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton v West Ham United
Vòng 21 – Ngày 7-1-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton
Fulham v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
Vòng 22 – Ngày 17-1-2026
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
Vòng 23 – Ngày 24-1-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland
Vòng 24 – Ngày 31-1-2026
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Vòng 25 – Ngày 7-2-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
Vòng 26 – Ngày 11-2-2026
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United
Vòng 27 – Ngày 21-2-2026
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brentford v Brighton
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sunderland v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Vòng 28 – Ngày 28-2-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sunderland
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Brentford
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Everton
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
Vòng 29 – Ngày 4-3-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v West Ham United
Leeds United v Sunderland
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Vòng 30 – Ngày 14-3-2026
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Wolverhampton
Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Sunderland v Brighton
West Ham United v Manchester City
Vòng 31 – Ngày 21-3-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Vòng 32 – Ngày 11-4-2026
Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brentford v Everton
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester United v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Wolverhampton
Vòng 33 – Ngày 18-4-2026
Aston Villa v Sunderland
Brentford v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
Vòng 34 – Ngày 25-4-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Manchester City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brentford
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Vòng 35 – Ngày 2-5-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Sunderland
Vòng 36 – Ngày 9-5-2026
Brighton v Wolverhampton
Burnley v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Arsenal
Vòng 37 – Ngày 17-5-2026
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Sunderland
Leeds United v Brighton
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v Fulham
Vòng 38 - 16 giờ, ngày 24-5-2026
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Leeds United