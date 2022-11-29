Facebook Youtube

Bốc thăm vòng 3 FA Cup: MU, Liverpool gặp khó, Man City đấu Chelsea

(PLO)- Trong lúc World Cup 2022 đang diễn ra trên khắp các sân cỏ Qatar, LĐBĐ Anh (FA) đã tiến hành lễ bốc thăm vòng 3 FA Cup với nhiều cặp đấu thú vị, bao gồm việc Manchester City và Chelsea phải loại nhau.

Hôm nay (29-11), LĐBĐ Anh (FA) đã tiến hành lễ bốc thăm vòng 3 cúp quốc gia Anh (FA Cup) với nhiều cặp đấu rất thú vị.

Theo đó, lá thăm “xui xẻo” đã đẩy 2 đại gia Premier League là Manchester City và Chelsea đối đầu với nhau ngay từ vòng 3 FA Cup. Hơn 60 câu lạc bộ đã được cựu cầu thủ Liverpool Mark Wright và cựu thủ môn người Anh Rachel Brown-Finnis xướng tên, từ các câu lạc bộ lớn nhất của Premier League đến các câu lạc bộ không thuộc giải đấu cao nhất nước Anh như Wrexham, Chesterfield và Boreham Wood.

Bốc thăm vòng 3 FA Cup: MU, Liverpool gặp khó, Man City đấu Chelsea ảnh 2

Chelsea và Man City phải loại nhau ngay từ vòng ba FA Cup. ẢNH: GETTY

Các trận đấu vòng 3 FA Cup sẽ diễn vào ngày 7-1-2022, nghĩa là 3 tuần sau khi VCK World Cup 2022 kết thúc. Ngoài cặp đấu hấp dẫn nhất Man City – Chelsea, thì nhiều đại gia khác của Premier League như Manchester United và Liverpool đều gặp khó.

MU gặp đội bóng rất khó chịu là Everton, còn Liverpool đối đầu với Wolves. Trong khi đó, đội đầu bảng Arsenal gặp may hơn khi chỉ hành quân đến Oxford United. Các trận đấu đáng chú ý khác là Tottenham Hotspur - Portsmouth, Cardiff City - Leeds United, Brentford - West Ham United, Bournemouth - Burnley, Aston Villa - Stevenage, Sheffield Wednesday - Newcastle United.

Kết quả bốc thăm vòng 3 FA Cup

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Charlton Athletic hoặc Stockport County vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Brentford vs West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry City vs Wrexham

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic

Oxford United vs Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dagenham and Redbridge hoặc Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea City

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

Hull City vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham

