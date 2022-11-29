Bốc thăm vòng 3 FA Cup: MU, Liverpool gặp khó, Man City đấu Chelsea

Hôm nay (29-11), LĐBĐ Anh (FA) đã tiến hành lễ bốc thăm vòng 3 cúp quốc gia Anh (FA Cup) với nhiều cặp đấu rất thú vị.
Theo đó, lá thăm “xui xẻo” đã đẩy 2 đại gia Premier League là Manchester City và Chelsea đối đầu với nhau ngay từ vòng 3 FA Cup. Hơn 60 câu lạc bộ đã được cựu cầu thủ Liverpool Mark Wright và cựu thủ môn người Anh Rachel Brown-Finnis xướng tên, từ các câu lạc bộ lớn nhất của Premier League đến các câu lạc bộ không thuộc giải đấu cao nhất nước Anh như Wrexham, Chesterfield và Boreham Wood.
Chelsea và Man City phải loại nhau ngay từ vòng ba FA Cup. ẢNH: GETTY
Các trận đấu vòng 3 FA Cup sẽ diễn vào ngày 7-1-2022, nghĩa là 3 tuần sau khi VCK World Cup 2022 kết thúc. Ngoài cặp đấu hấp dẫn nhất Man City – Chelsea, thì nhiều đại gia khác của Premier League như Manchester United và Liverpool đều gặp khó.
MU gặp đội bóng rất khó chịu là Everton, còn Liverpool đối đầu với Wolves. Trong khi đó, đội đầu bảng Arsenal gặp may hơn khi chỉ hành quân đến Oxford United. Các trận đấu đáng chú ý khác là Tottenham Hotspur - Portsmouth, Cardiff City - Leeds United, Brentford - West Ham United, Bournemouth - Burnley, Aston Villa - Stevenage, Sheffield Wednesday - Newcastle United.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Charlton Athletic hoặc Stockport County vs Walsall
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Barnsley
Cardiff City vs Leeds United
Brentford vs West Ham United
Bournemouth vs Burnley
Coventry City vs Wrexham
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs Stevenage
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs QPR
Liverpool vs Wolves
Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
Dagenham and Redbridge hoặc Gillingham vs Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Swansea City
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
Hull City vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United
Manchester United vs Everton
Reading vs Watford
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham